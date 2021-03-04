Thalia successfully completes 20th 22nm analog IP reuse engagement
Successful completion of 20 analog design IP migration into 22nm technology node demonstrates a robust platform for efficient and cost-effective porting
Cwmbran, UK -- March 4, 2020 -- Thalia Design Automation, a leading IP reuse company and experts in targeted automation for analog and mixed signal design and migration, today announced the successful completion of its 20th analog IP portfolio migration into the 22nm technology node.
This milestone demonstrates the potency of Thalia’s AMALIA platform – particularly in migrating analog IP to 22nm. Using the AMALIA IP reuse platform, Thalia is able to reduce the number of iterations required to reuse an IP in a new technology or node. The data generated by the platform informs how similar or dissimilar the base and target technologies are, allowing Thalia to plan and drive the IP reuse process more efficiently. The result is that the process delivers solutions 30-50% more quickly than conventional approaches.
The 22nm node fits perfectly with analog and mixed-signal applications mainly for audio and power management analog IPs. Migrating to 22nm delivers significantly lower leakage and boosts performance and Thalia enables its clients to benefit from this, swiftly and efficiently migrating analog IP to the 22nm process. In doing so, they help them to leverage the power and performance benefits of the node and expand their IP portfolios cost effectively.
“This milestone is a testament to our unique approach to IP migration,” said Sowmyan Rajagopalan, Thalia Design Automation CTO. “Many companies can offer design expertise in migrating analog IPs, but our unique combination of experienced designers, targeted automation through the AMALIA platform, and advanced methodologies means migrations can be successfully completed in less time, saving our customers time and money. By reducing the cost to reuse IPs, the barrier that impacts the decision to move IPs from one technology / node to another is reduced. With an efficient IP reuse solution, more companies would be able to address the full spectrum of market opportunities; that’s what Thalia delivers.”
Thalia has applied its unique combination of experienced analog design resources and innovative automation methodology to products using a wide range of technologies and process nodes. Thalia has a proven track record of delivering designs in cutting edge applications and in advanced technologies, and in some of the industry’s most demanding application areas. Thalia’s solutions are available as a service.
About Thalia Design Automation
Thalia Design Automation, an IP reuse company, is expert in targeted automation for analog and mixed signal design and IP reuse. Thalia’s AMALIA IP reuse platform migrates, improves and optimizes existing IP for new technologies and applications. Our customers can leverage the platform to re-use and diversify their product ranges quickly and cost effectively to meet ever-changing market demands. Our highly skilled design engineers and advanced methodologies combine with AMALIA’s AI algorithms to deliver outstanding efficiencies in the analysis, design and verification stages of IP re-use. The result is a reduction in development time of up to 50%, allowing our clients to react quicker and more effectively to changing market demands.
For more information visit www.thalia-da.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Technology Analyzer transforms analog IP reuse
- Catena selects Thalia-DA to facilitate analog IP re-use
- Thalia DA attracts fresh investment as semiconductor industry recognizes analog IP reuse challenge
- Thalia Design Automation Ltd completes A round funding and prepares to launch suite of Analog and Power design optimisation tools
- Thalia DA attracts $2m investment to grow analog IP re-use platforms
Breaking News
- IAR Systems announces availability of RISC-V development tools with certification for IEC 61508 and ISO 26262
- proteanTecs Joins the TSMC IP Alliance Program
- BrainChip's Success in 2020 Advances Fields of On-Chip Learning and Ultra-Low Power Edge AI
- Revenue per Wafer Climbs As Demand Surges for 5nm/7nm IC Processes
- GPU shipments soar once more in Q4
Most Popular
- Verisilicon High-Performance and High-Quality AI Video Processor Powers Leading Datacenters
- AMD, TSMC & Imec Show Their Chiplet Playbooks at ISSCC
- Synopsys Delivers Breakthrough Performance with New ZeBu Empower Emulation System for Hardware-Software Power Verification
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 13.2% year-to-year in January
- Achronix and Mobiveil Announce Partnership to Deliver High-Speed Controller IP and FPGA Engineering Services
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page