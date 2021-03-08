Multi Protocol Endpoint IP Core for Safe and Secure Ethernet Network
UMC Reports Sales for February 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, March 8, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2021.
Revenues for February 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
February
|
14,947,898
|
13,606,421
|
+1,341,477
|
+9.86%
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
30,477,457
|
27,697,439
|
+2,780,018
|
+10.04%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
