UMC Reports Sales for February 2021



Taipei, Taiwan, March 8, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2021.

Revenues for February 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) February 14,947,898 13,606,421 +1,341,477 +9.86% Jan.-Feb. 30,477,457 27,697,439 +2,780,018 +10.04%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



