UMC Reports Sales for March 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2021.
Revenues for March 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
March
|
16,619,555
|
14,570,408
|
+2,049,147
|
+14.06%
|
Jan.-Mar.
|
47,097,012
|
42,267,847
|
+4,829,165
|
+11.43%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
# # #
聯華電子股份有限公司今(7)日公佈內部自行結算之2021年3月份合併營收為新台幣166.19億元，較去年同期增加14.06%。
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
|
