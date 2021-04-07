UMC Reports Sales for March 2021



Taipei, Taiwan, April 7, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2021.

Revenues for March 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) March 16,619,555 14,570,408 +2,049,147 +14.06% Jan.-Mar. 47,097,012 42,267,847 +4,829,165 +11.43%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

# # #





聯華電子股份有限公司今(7)日公佈內部自行結算之2021年3月份合併營收為新台幣166.19億元，較去年同期增加14.06%。



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.





