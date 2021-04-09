TSMC March 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2021 was approximately NT$129.13 billion, an increase of 21.2 percent from February 2021 and an increase of 13.7 percent from March 2020. Revenue for January through March 2021 totaled NT$362.41 billion, an increase of 16.7 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues March 2021 129,127 February 2021 106,534 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 21.2 March 2020 113,520 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 13.7 January to March 2021 362,410 January to March 2020 310,597 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 16.7





