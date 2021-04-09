TSMC March 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 9, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2021 was approximately NT$129.13 billion, an increase of 21.2 percent from February 2021 and an increase of 13.7 percent from March 2020. Revenue for January through March 2021 totaled NT$362.41 billion, an increase of 16.7 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|March 2021
|129,127
|February 2021
|106,534
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|21.2
|March 2020
|113,520
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|13.7
|January to March 2021
|362,410
|January to March 2020
|310,597
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|16.7
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- HDL Design House selects Silicon Frontline's P2P Software for Fast, Easy IR Drop and Resistance Mapping
- DCD-SEMI gains new strength in the Virtual Reality World with their latest IrDA DIRDA IP Core
- proteanTecs Joins the Open Compute Project (OCP), and Introduces First-Ever UCT Monitoring System for Field-Deployed Electronics
- TSMC March 2021 Revenue Report
- SiFive Intelligence for Modern ML Architectures Presentation at Linley Spring Processor Conference
Most Popular
- Startup Transforms Compute-In-Memory
- AMD and Xilinx Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve AMD's Acquisition of Xilinx
- Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
- Semiconductor Units Forecast To Exceed 1 Trillion Devices Again in 2021
- Synopsys and Samsung Foundry Collaboration Delivers High-Performance Physical Signoff on Samsung SAFE Cloud Design Platform
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page