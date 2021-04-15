ARC HS68MP, Multicore version of ARCv3 ISA based dual-issue HS68 processor with MMU for embedded Linux applications
Avery Design Debuts CXL 2.0 System-level VIP Simulation Solution
Tewksbury, MA., April 15, 2021 — Avery Design Systems, a leader in functional verification solutions, today announced its CXLTM 2.0 system-level simulation solution. The comprehensive offering supports the co-simulation of a CXL-aware Linux kernel and QEMU x86 virtual host system emulator with its SystemVerilog CXL Host VIP. The solution enables pre-silicon hardware-software validation of CXL 2.0 Type 3 memory expansion system designs, accelerating development time and providing an efficient approach to customization and application development for systems using the CXL 2.0 interface standard
“QEMU-CXL co-simulation creates the most complete and accurate representation of the CXL-enabled reference system environment from which to verify CXL 2.0 Type 3 SoC hardware RTL and software,” said Chris Browy, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Avery Design Systems. “Early integration of the actual hardware and software enables pre-silicon co-verification and rigorous compliance testing that accelerates the development schedule and dramatically reduces bug fix times and iterations.”
Avery is a contributor to the Compute Express LinkTM (CXL) Compliance Working Group and has deployed the QEMU-CXL co-simulation solution with the Compute Express Link (CXL) Compliance Software Subgroup to support test suite development for the CXLCV 1.1 compliance tool with plans to also support future CXL 2.0 efforts.
“As an early CXL Consortium member, Avery has contributed its SoC verification expertise to advance the development of the CXL compliance program,” said Barry McAuliffe, CXL Consortium President. “It is great to see this innovative technology come together in support of a fast-growing CXL ecosystem.”
Co-simulating the SoC RTL with a QEMU open software virtual machine emulator environment running the latest Linux 5.12-rc2 kernel allows software engineers to natively develop and build custom firmware, drivers, and applications and run them unaltered as part of a comprehensive system-level validation process using the actual SoC RTL hardware design. In a complementary manner, hardware engineers can evaluate how the SoC performs through executing UEFI and OS boot and custom driver initialization sequences in addition to running real application workloads and utilize the CXL protocol aware debugging features of the VIP to effectively investigate any hardware related issues.
The QEMU-VIP co-simulation solution supports PCIe®, CXL, and AMBA including AXI, AXI-Stream, AHB, and APB and can address system simulation of both host and embedded processing environments.
Avery Design Systems
Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential back tracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CXL, CCIX, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle/NOR, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information is available at www.avery-design.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Avery Design Systems Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Avery Design Announces CXL 2.0 VIP
- Avery Design Debuts QEMU Virtual Host to SystemVerilog PCIe VIP HW-SW Co-simulation Solution for Pre-silicon System-level Simulation of NVMe SSD and PCIe Designs
- PLDA Announces a Unique CXL Verification IP Ecosystem, Delivering Robust Verification That Reduces Time-to-Design for CXL 2.0 Applications
- Synopsys Announces Industry's First CXL 2.0 VIP Solution for Breakthrough SoC Performance
- Avery Design Introduces CXL VIP
Breaking News
- Avery Design Debuts CXL 2.0 System-level VIP Simulation Solution
- Synopsys AI-Driven Design System Enables Renesas to Achieve Breakthrough in Productivity
- TSMC Reports First Quarter EPS of NT$5.39
- Nestwave Secures Additional Capital to Accelerate Deployment of Low-Power Geolocation Solutions for the IoT
- Arm and NVIDIA: Fueling Innovation for the Next Era of Compute
Most Popular
- Synopsys To Expand DesignWare Ethernet IP Portfolio with Acquisition of MorethanIP
- OpenFive Tapes Out SoC for Advanced HPC/AI Solutions on TSMC 5nm Technology
- China lawsuits threaten Nvidia-Arm deal
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Core licensed to an Asia's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- Globalfoundries CEO Caulfield Stands Up for the 70%
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page