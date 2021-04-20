TSMC certifies Aprisa place-and-route solution from Siemens on TSMC's N6 process

April 20, 2021 -- Siemens today announced that its close collaboration with longtime foundry partner TSMC has resulted in the certification of its Aprisa place-and-route solution for TSMC’s advanced N6 process, a powerful enhancement of the broadly-adopted 7-nanometer (nm) family of technologies.

Siemens’ Aprisa product line is a leader in next-generation place-and-route technology for the design of highly advanced integrated-circuits (ICs). Engineered to help enable exceptional quality of results, the Aprisa tools offer complete gate-level-to-GDSII hierarchical and block level physical implementation solutions. Siemens acquired the Aprisa tools from Avatar Integrated Systems in August 2020 to extend its portfolio of world-class IC EDA software.

To achieve this latest certification, the Aprisa tools passed a suite of rigorous criteria to confirm that the Siemens place-and-route software is ready for mutual customers to start their IC designs on the TSMC N6 process.

“The innovative detailed-route-centric technology that powers our Aprisa tools is ideal for IC designs at advanced process nodes,” said Inki Hong, senior director of the Aprisa product line for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The newest Aprisa certification that we achieved with TSMC further enables mutual customers to leverage Aprisa’s technology for design success at TSMC’s industry-leading N6 process.”

Under the Avatar banner, and now as a part of Siemens EDA, the Aprisa team has a long and successful history of collaboration with TSMC. In addition to previous collaboration for multiple technology nodes starting from 40nm down to 7nm, Aprisa is now qualified to run on TSMC’s highly advanced N6 technology.

“Our close collaboration with Siemens helps to ensure that our mutual customers have access to high-quality, certified physical design solutions,” said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We look forward to our continued efforts to help our mutual customers achieve silicon success with design solutions on TSMC’s advanced processes.”

TSMC’s certified N6 functionality is available in Aprisa 20.1.rel.2 and later versions. Aprisa 20.1.rel.2 is available now from Siemens Digital Industries Software.

TSMC's certified N6 functionality is available in Aprisa 20.1.rel.2 and later versions. Aprisa 20.1.rel.2 is available now from Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation.






