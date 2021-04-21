Hardent Selected as Design Services Provider for New Xilinx Kria SOMs

Hardent will support AI developers, embedded developers, and system architects to develop applications using the latest Xilinx device family.

MONTREAL -- APRIL 21, 2021 -- Hardent Inc., a certified member of the Xilinx Alliance Program and Xilinx Authorized Training Provider (ATP), will be a design services provider for the newly-released Xilinx Kria™ System-on-Modules (SOMs) portfolio. Hardent will support AI developers, embedded developers, and system architects who wish to build upon the Kria SOMs’ existing hardware and software device components to meet specific target application requirements.

Kria SOMs are a new Xilinx family of small form factor printed circuit boards containing an embedded system that can readily support a variety of pre-defined and user-defined applications. Xilinx Kria SOMs’ unique accelerated application-based approach offers software-based design, while maintaining system-level flexibility and FPGA performance benefits for vision AI applications in smart cities and smart factories.

In a Kria SOM accelerated application, the programmable logic portion of the SoC is pre-built for the user. No modification is required to use it, although it is possible to do so for designers who have specific target application requirements.

“Design service providers like Hardent will play a key role in helping Kria SOM users that want design assistance or a turnkey solution to get their designs into production,” explains Chetan Khona, Director, Industrial, Vision, Healthcare & Sciences at Xilinx. “Hardent’s advanced technical expertise in FPGA and embedded design as well as Vitis AI will bring immense value to anyone who wishes to go beyond the pre-built accelerated applications.”

“We are very proud to be selected by Xilinx as a design services provider for the Kria SOMs,” says Simon Robin, President at Hardent. “Our long-standing association with Xilinx as an Alliance Program member and Authorized Training Provider (ATP) means that we are excellently placed to support developers new to the world of programmable logic, as well as more traditional Xilinx users.”

Hardent’s design services for Kria SOMs are based on a flexible usage model, tailored to fit each customer’s specific project requirements. Design services can also be complemented with Xilinx training courses on related topics such as the Vitis™ unified software platform, PetaLinux, and Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoCs.

Visit the Xilinx website for additional information on the Kria SOMs device family. For information on Hardent’s Xilinx design services, visit the Hardent Xilinx Alliance Member profile page.

About Hardent

Hardent is a professional services firm providing engineering services, training solutions, and IP products to leading electronics equipment and component manufacturers throughout the world. Learn more at http://www.hardent.com.





