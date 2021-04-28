PowerVR Neural Network Accelerator - The perfect choice for cost-sensitive devices
ARM pushes chiplets and 3D packaging for Neoverse chips
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (April 27, 2021)
ARM has launched an enhanced mesh interconnect IP for its high performance Neoverse processor cores that enables more use of chiplets and 3D packaging.
Chiplets allows separate chips to be used in the same package to provide high speed data links or stacked memory. The CMN-700 supports 144 end points for 128 cores plus chiplets and memories, rather than the limit of 64 for the previous CMN-600.
“CMN-700 [is] a key element for constructing high-performance Neoverse V1 and Neoverse N2-based SoCs,” said Chris Bergey, SVP and GM, Infrastructure Line of Business at ARM. “Platform IP is essential which is why we developed the CMN700 mesh interconnect with DDR5 support and multichip capabilities,” he said. “It adds CXL to build host or end point devices and the the other key multichip upgrade was for multi-die and chiplet integration and this will open new doors and allow more flexibility,” he said.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Synopsys and Arm Deliver Comprehensive Solutions to Increase Performance and Accelerate Time-to-Market for High-Performance Computing, Data Center and AI SoCs
- Transforming compute for next-generation infrastructure
- The Arm ecosystem ships a record 6.7 billion Arm-based chips in a single quarter
- Samsung Foundry Certifies Cadence System Analysis and Advanced Packaging Design Tool Flow for 2.5/3D Chip Designs
- Neoverse expands further into cloud with new network-optimized instances at AWS re:Invent
Breaking News
- Vidatronic Announces Series of Integrated Power Management Unit (PMU) IP Cores Optimized for Augmented/Virtual Reality Applications
- Arm Leverages Synopsys Fusion Compiler to Enable Best PPA for Latest Neoverse Platforms
- Astera Labs and Avery Design Partner on CXL 2.0 Verification for Smart Retimer Portfolio to Improve Performance in Data-Centric Applications
- ARM pushes chiplets and 3D packaging for Neoverse chips
- Valens Announces Successful Tapeout of First MIPI A-PHY Compliant Chipsets for Long-Reach, Ultra-High-Speed Automotive Connectivity
Most Popular
- Nvidia-ARM deal runs into security issues in the UK
- Transforming compute for next-generation infrastructure
- Alphawave IP plans move to UK for $4.5bn IPO
- SiPearl launches the recruitment of 10 engineers per month in France & Germany
- Synopsys and Arm Deliver Comprehensive Solutions to Increase Performance and Accelerate Time-to-Market for High-Performance Computing, Data Center and AI SoCs