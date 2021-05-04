Esperanto Technologies Adopts Movellus Maestro AI, Intelligent Clock Networks for Its ET-SoC-1 Chip

San Jose, CA, May 4, 2021 – Movellus, Inc. today announced that Esperanto Technologies has adopted Movellus’ Maestro AI intelligent clocking solution for its ET-SoC-1 chips. Esperanto develops high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions based on RISC-V for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) applications. The first of the AI processor family for Esperanto, the ET-SoC-1 chip aims to reduce the energy costs in data centers for AI inference applications. It has more than 1,000 domain accelerated ET-Minion RISC-V cores and boasts up to 100X better energy efficiency in terms of inferences per watt than the incumbent solutions.

“The performance and efficiency of the ET-SoC-1 chip is derived from a combination of factors, including the simplicity of the RISC-V instruction set, wide vector/tensor units on every ET-Minion core, a uniquely optimized memory hierarchy, custom pipeline architecture and low-voltage circuits which enables more energy-efficient operation,” said Art Swift, President and CEO of Esperanto. “The Maestro AI intelligent clocking solution was essential in enabling us to achieve breakthrough power efficiency.”

“Esperanto has developed a ground-breaking accelerator chip for large-scale machine learning applications that will advance the move to carbon-neutral data centers,” said Mo Faisal, President and CEO of Movellus. “We are proud that Esperanto chose Maestro AI intelligent clocking solution for its first AI processors.”

About Movellus

Movellus solves SoC-level clock distribution challenges in high performance and ultra low power chips. The company’s flagship platform, Maestro™ is a clock distribution network platform that delivers chip-level architectural innovations to improve SoC performance while reducing power consumption. All-digital, fully synthesizable clocking solutions achieve quantum leaps in energy efficiency. This accelerates the move to carbon-neutral data centers and enables ultra-low voltage operation for edge AI, IoT devices, and radiation hardened satellites. Founded in 2014, Movellus is headquartered in San Jose, California. Visit us at www.movellus.com.

About Esperanto Technologies

Esperanto Technologies develops high-performance, energy-efficient computing solutions for Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture. Esperanto is headquartered in Mountain View, California with engineering sites in Portland, Oregon, Barcelona, Spain, and other sites in Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.esperanto.ai/





