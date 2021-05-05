Xilinx Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- May 4, 2021-- Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX), the leader in adaptive computing, today announced record revenues of $851 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, up 6% over the previous quarter and an increase of 13% year over year. Fiscal 2021 revenues were $3.15 billion, largely flat from the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net income for the fiscal fourth quarter was $188 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $204 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $647 million, or $2.62 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for fiscal year 2021 was $762 million, or $3.08 per diluted share.

“We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as we delivered record revenues and double-digit year-over-year growth in the midst of a challenging supply chain environment,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “Xilinx saw further improvement in demand across a majority of our diversified end markets with key strength in our Wireless, Data Center and Automotive markets, the pillars of our growth strategy. Our teams have executed well and we remain focused on continuing to meet customers’ critical needs.

“Our investment and strong execution toward our platform strategy are paying off as we are now in full production shipments of our 7nm Versal series, which is the culmination of a multi-year effort and a long-term growth driver for Xilinx. We also introduced new platforms for edge compute including Kria, an adaptive system-on-module (SOM) platform, as well as a cost-optimized UltraScale+ portfolio, to enable and accelerate innovation and AI at the edge.”

“Record Q4 revenues were driven by strength in Wireless and Data Center markets, as well as record quarters for our Industrial and Automotive end markets, which resulted in 6% sequential and 13% year-over-year growth,” said Brice Hill, Xilinx CFO. “Advanced Products also grew 6% sequentially and represented 73% of total revenue. Top line performance drove fourth quarter free cash flows of $227 million, or 27% of revenue, reflecting our efficient financial model.”

