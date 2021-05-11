BrainChip Demonstrates Akida Neuromorphic Processor as Part of Data Science Week
Sydney, May 10, 2021 — BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance AI technology, will showcase its new AKD1000 neuromorphic (non-von Neumann) processor chip as part of Data Science Week (DSW) 14 May at 10 a.m. AWST.
DSW brings together a community of data scientists across Australia to network and discuss trending topics and areas across scientific domains. Presented by BrainChip CEO Peter van der Made, the live presentation features demonstrations of pure spiking neural networks and convolutional neural networks running in event-mode, as well as a question-and-answer session.
Akida neuromorphic processors are revolutionary advanced neural networking processors that bring artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity. The Akida NSoC is designed for use as a stand-alone embedded accelerator or as a co-processor, and includes interfaces for ADAS sensors, audio sensors, and other IoT sensors. Akida brings AI processing capability to edge devices for learning, enabling personalization of products without the need for retraining.
BrainChip’s in-person presentation will be held at Level 9, 40 St. Georges Terrace, Perth CBD. Those interested in attending can register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ultra-low-power-neuromorphic-execution-of-convolutional-neural-networks-tickets-151651550871 Registration is limited.
DSW offers a range of in-person and online events taking place across Australia 10-14 May. Additional information about DSW is available at https://datascienceweek.org/
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)
BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process.
By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.
Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com
