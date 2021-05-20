Chips&Media Making its Presence at the 2021 Embedded Vision Summit as an Exhibitor

Seoul, South Korea – May 20th, 2021 – Chips&Media announced today the participation as an exhibitor at the 2021 Embedded Vision Summit, the premier event for innovators adding computer vision and AI to products from May 25th to 28th.

Chips&Media will introduce a more advanced and intellectual super-resolution with the generative adversarial network (GAN) training applied at the exhibition. Vladimir Tyan, a senior researcher of algorithms at Chip&Media, explains a recent success story with the smallest super-resolution network in a virtual booth through a presentation titled "Extreme 8K super-resolution network hardware IP trained with generative adversarial networks" at the Embedded Vision Summit.

Tyan will talk about the challenges while providing high perceptual quality when applying GAN training in real-time. "It was tricky to apply GAN training to small capacity model," said Tyan. "However, we were successful and are thrilled to demonstrate our recent success of super-resolution HW IP with the smallest network trained with GAN."

Like the last year’s Summit, this year will be 100% online, where attendees will be able to watch presentations, ask questions of speakers, visit the virtual exhibitors, see live demos of products and interact with vendors within a seamless virtual platform. This annual event brings together a global audience of companies developing leading-edge, vision-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions, and mobile applications.

About Chips&Media

Chips&Media, Inc. develops and sells ultra-low power, high-performance multi-codec video IPs to semiconductor companies internationally. It provides video codec, image signal processing, image processing video IP cores, and super-resolution HW IPs for the surveillance, automotive, and broader consumer electronic markets. The company was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices worldwide.

Visit www.chipsnmedia.com for more information.

About Embedded Vision Summit

The Embedded Vision Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision and visual AI, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions, and mobile applications. The event will feature industry innovators, top technologists, and engineers designing products using computer vision and visual AI for a wide range of industries, including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.embeddedvisionsummit.com.





