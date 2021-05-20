Chips&Media Making its Presence at the 2021 Embedded Vision Summit as an Exhibitor
Seoul, South Korea – May 20th, 2021 – Chips&Media announced today the participation as an exhibitor at the 2021 Embedded Vision Summit, the premier event for innovators adding computer vision and AI to products from May 25th to 28th.
Chips&Media will introduce a more advanced and intellectual super-resolution with the generative adversarial network (GAN) training applied at the exhibition. Vladimir Tyan, a senior researcher of algorithms at Chip&Media, explains a recent success story with the smallest super-resolution network in a virtual booth through a presentation titled "Extreme 8K super-resolution network hardware IP trained with generative adversarial networks" at the Embedded Vision Summit.
Tyan will talk about the challenges while providing high perceptual quality when applying GAN training in real-time. "It was tricky to apply GAN training to small capacity model," said Tyan. "However, we were successful and are thrilled to demonstrate our recent success of super-resolution HW IP with the smallest network trained with GAN."
Like the last year’s Summit, this year will be 100% online, where attendees will be able to watch presentations, ask questions of speakers, visit the virtual exhibitors, see live demos of products and interact with vendors within a seamless virtual platform. This annual event brings together a global audience of companies developing leading-edge, vision-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions, and mobile applications.
Image Comparison between c.WAVE121 and Conventional(Bicubic) – A
About Chips&Media
Chips&Media, Inc. develops and sells ultra-low power, high-performance multi-codec video IPs to semiconductor companies internationally. It provides video codec, image signal processing, image processing video IP cores, and super-resolution HW IPs for the surveillance, automotive, and broader consumer electronic markets. The company was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices worldwide.
Visit www.chipsnmedia.com for more information.
About Embedded Vision Summit
The Embedded Vision Summit is the only event focused exclusively on deployable computer vision and visual AI, attracting a global audience of companies developing vision-enabled products, including embedded systems, cloud solutions, and mobile applications. The event will feature industry innovators, top technologists, and engineers designing products using computer vision and visual AI for a wide range of industries, including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.embeddedvisionsummit.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Chips&Media Hot IP
Related News
- Chips&Media to Exhibit at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit
- SiFive Enables Embedded Vision With New DesignShare Partners
- A high-performance and optimized Video IP: Chips&Media at the Semiconductor360 Live 2021
- Chips&Media Announces Making the First License Deal of Upscaling HW IP, c.WAVE120
- Chips&Media Unveils its first Computer Vision IP
Breaking News
- Intrinsic ID Wins InfoSec Award for ‘Next Gen in Embedded Security' - Announced at RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine
- Memory Upswing Returns, New Record High Expected in 2022
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
- Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe VIP Collaboration
- SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs
Most Popular
- Raytheon Technologies and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Partner to Accelerate 5G Wireless Connectivity
- South Korea plans US$450 billion semiconductor spend
- Unisantis unveils Dynamic Flash Memory as DRAM alternative
- Siemens accelerates digital marketplace strategy with acquisition of Supplyframe
- MoSys Announces Optimized P4 Pipeline Support for Stellar Packet Classification Platform IP for FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page