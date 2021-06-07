UMC Reports Sales for May 2021

Taipei, Taiwan, June 4, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2021.

Revenues for May 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) May 17,189,070 14,745,577 +2,443,493 +16.57% Jan.-May 80,668,140 72,072,613 +8,595,527 +11.93%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



