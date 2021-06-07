UMC Reports Sales for May 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, June 4, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2021.
Revenues for May 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
May
|
17,189,070
|
14,745,577
|
+2,443,493
|
+16.57%
|
Jan.-May
|
80,668,140
|
72,072,613
|
+8,595,527
|
+11.93%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2021
- NVM Express Announces the Rearchitected NVMe 2.0 Library of Specifications
- Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces New Wi-Fi HaLow Chips, PCS2100 and PCS2500 - Ideal for Industry 4.0
- UMC Reports Sales for May 2021
- Synopsys Expands Multi-Die Solution Leadership with Industry's Lowest Latency Die-to-Die Controller IP
Most Popular
- Texas Instruments Continues As World's Top Analog IC Supplier
- TSMC's Zhang: Automotive is Going HPC
- Brite Semiconductor Releases ONFI 4.2 IO and Physical Layer IP based on SMIC 14nm FinFET Process
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- EPI EPAC1.0 RISC-V Test Chip Taped-out
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page