Arteris IP FlexNoC Interconnect & Resilience Package Again Licensed by Black Sesame for ISO 26262-Compliant Automotive ADAS Chips

Network-on-chip interconnect technology with integrated functional safety mechanisms accelerates development of automotive systems-on-chip.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – June 8, 2021 – Arteris IP, a leading provider of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and other intellectual property (IP) technology that manages the on-chip communications in system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor devices, today announced that Black Sesame Technologies has again licensed Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP and the accompanying FlexNoC Resilience Package for use in its ISO 26262-compliant automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) chips.

Black Sesame Technologies first licensed Arteris IP semiconductor IP in 2019 and has implemented the technology in a production ISO 26262-compliant ADAS chip design. (See, “Arteris® IP FlexNoC® Interconnect and Resilience Package Licensed by Black Sesame for ISO 26262-Compliant AI Chips for ADAS.”)

“We successfully used the Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP and Resilience Package in our previous generation ISO 26262 ASIL B systems and have been impressed with Arteris IP’s product maturity, performance and functional safety capabilities,” said David Zeng, senior vice president of Black Sesame. “The Arteris IP FlexNoC interconnect and Resilience Package truly helped us more quickly develop our complex ADAS SoCs, which incorporate extensive artificial intelligence hardware acceleration, while providing the required functional safety mechanisms for us to achieve ISO 26262 compliance. In addition, the local Arteris IP engineering support team provided valuable architectural and functional safety feedback as we developed our chips.”

“Black Sesame’s decision to again license Arteris IP interconnect technology is validation of the unique functional safety, time to market, and system performance benefits our semiconductor IP brings to the automotive industry,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris IP. “Arteris IP is focused on novel on-chip interconnect technologies that accelerate the development of complex autonomous driving chips.”

About Black Sesame Technologies

Black Sesame Technologies is a world-leading company in image processing, perception algorithm, and SoC design for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving solutions. The computing power of latest A1000 Pro reaches 106-196 TOPS. A1000 series is able to support from L2+ to L4 automated driving. The customers of Black Sesame chip products are automakers and Tier1 companies such as China FAW, SAIC, BYD, NIO, Bosch, Didi, etc.

Black Sesame has over 400 employees worldwide who have more than 15 years of experience and expertise in image processing, vision algorithms, chip design, and automotive-grade product & application development from Bosch, OmniVision, NVidia, Ambarella, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Huawei, and ZTE, etc. Black Sesame has R&D centers and offices in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Wuhan, Chongqing, Silicon Valley, and Singapore.

About Arteris IP

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com .





