TSMC May 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – June. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2021 was approximately NT$112.36 billion, an increase of 0.9 percent from April 2021 and an increase of 19.8 percent from May 2020. Revenue for January through May 2021 totaled NT$586.09 billion, an increase of 17.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|May 2021
|112,360
|April 2021
|111,315
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|0.9
|May 2020
|93,819
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|19.8
|January to May 2021
|586,085
|January to May 2020
|500,418
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|17.1
|
