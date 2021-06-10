TSMC May 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – June. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2021 was approximately NT$112.36 billion, an increase of 0.9 percent from April 2021 and an increase of 19.8 percent from May 2020. Revenue for January through May 2021 totaled NT$586.09 billion, an increase of 17.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues May 2021 112,360 April 2021 111,315 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 0.9 May 2020 93,819 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 19.8 January to May 2021 586,085 January to May 2020 500,418 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 17.1





