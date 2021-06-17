CEA-Leti Collaborates with Siemens to Launch Process Design Kit that Supports Multiple Technologies, Simplifies Creation of Optical Circuits

Available on CEA-Leti’s 300mm Multi-Project Wafers, the State-of-the-Art PDK Allows Increased Flexibility and Evolution for Future Versions of Designs

GRENOBLE, France – May 17, 2021 – CEA-Leti, a research institute at CEA, today announced that it has collaborated with Siemens Digital Industries Software to offer an updated process design kit (PDK) that enables photonic designers to select multiple methodologies, including layout centric, schematic driven and layout automation and provides access to CEA-Leti’s 300mm photonics multi-project wafers (MPW).

The methodologies are compliant with Siemens’ Calibre® platform for physical IC verification.

Benefits of using the CEA-Leti PDK with Siemens’ Tanner™ L-Edit software tools also include autonomous photonic design, easy creation and editing of waveguides, automatic insertion of crossing waveguides, an export simulation netlist and layout-oriented design (optional diagram).

Combined with Siemens’ LightSuite™ Photonic Compiler, an automated electronic and optical line-routing tool for a seamless design flow, the new PDK includes:

Industry's first integrated electrical/photonic layout automation tool,

Automated routing of both the waveguides and electrical control

Rapid production of a new layout without DRC error (verified by Calibre software), and

A tool based on EDA standards: OpenAccess, Python & iPDK.

In addition to simplifying optical-circuit design, the new PDK version allows increased flexibility and evolution for future designs, along with many more components for both C-band and 0-band applications.

“Our close collaboration over many years with the EDA segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software (formerly Mentor Graphics), a leading source of CAD tools in micro-technologies, has produced a new level of maturity in content, layout design rules, photonic routing and other EDA features with this state-of-the-art PDK,” said Christophe Kopp, Head of the Photonic Circuit, Sensor and Display Lab at CEA-Leti and Director of the Nanoelec Photonic sensors program. “In addition, thanks to its compatibility with the LightSuite Photonic Compiler tool, designers will have the tools to produce electro-optical circuits with optical and electrical routing on thousands of components in a matter of minutes. The design of optical circuits will be greatly simplified and shortened, while adding flexibility and evolution for future versions.”

“Our relationship with CEA-Leti began with the 200mm photonic PDK and we are pleased to continue this support with the 300mm PDK for our mutual customers,” said Greg Lebsack, General Manager ICDS Division, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “CEA-Leti is an early user of the LightSuite Photonic Compiler flow, and they continue to benefit from the productivity features and support for Siemens’ EDA customers.”

