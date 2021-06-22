SEGGER and Codasip Announce Cooperation on RISC-V

Monheim am Rhein & Munich, Germany – June 22nd, 2021 – SEGGER and Codasip announce that SEGGER’s J-Link debug probes and its Embedded Studio IDE fully support Codasip’s RISC-V processors, right out-of-the-box.

SEGGER’s J-Link debug probe supports RISC-V debug on Codasip’s processor cores. Furthermore, J-Link, using the Open Flashloader concept, allows programming of flash memories connected to devices using Codasip RISC-V cores, while Embedded Studio’s Linker and Runtime Libraries are perfect for minimizing code size.

“Having SEGGER’s J-Link and Embedded Studio fully support our RISC-V cores represents excellent added value for our ecosystem,” says Roddy Urquhart, Sr. Marketing Director at Codasip.

“As a member of the RISC-V foundation, we are excited to further contribute to the ecosystem by supporting Codasip,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, Managing Director of SEGGER. “SEGGER is highly engaged in the RISC-V market and started offering software libraries and tools early on. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Codasip.”

Codasip's family of 32-bit embedded processors (names beginning with "L") and 64-bit embedded processors (names beginning with "H") are based on the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) and can be customized to meet domain-specific requirements.

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

About SEGGER

SEGGER Microcontroller has over twenty-eight years of experience in Embedded Computer Systems, producing state-of-the-art software libraries, and offering a full set of hardware tools (for development and production) and software tools.

SEGGER's All in One solution emPower OS provides an RTOS plus a complete spectrum of software libraries including communication, security, data compression and storage, user interface software and more. Using emPower OS gives developers a head start, benefiting from decades of experience in the industry.

SEGGER’s professional software and tools for Embedded System development are designed for simple usage and are optimized for the requirements imposed by resource-constrained embedded systems. The company also supports the entire development process with affordable, high-quality, flexible, easy-to-use tools.

The company was founded by Rolf Segger in 1992, is privately held, and is growing steadily. SEGGER also has a U.S. office in the Boston area and branch operations in Silicon Valley, Shanghai and the UK, plus distributors on most continents, making SEGGER’s full product range available worldwide.





