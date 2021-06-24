Intel to offer RISC-V core in 7nm foundry
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (June 23, 2021)
Intel is to offer a new RISC-V core from SiFive, the 64bit P550, to mutual customers using its 7nm foundry process.
SiFive has launched a new 'Performance' family of RiSC-V processor cores, with Intel offering one for evaluation on its 7nm foundry process. Reports say Intel is considering buying SiFive.
The P270 is SiFive’s first Linux capable processor with full support for the RISC-V vector extension v1.0 rc, and the SiFive Performance P550 core, SiFive’s highest performance processor to date. This delivers a SPECInt 2006 score of 8.65/GHz comparable to existing proprietary solutions in the application processor space.
