Plans start for TSMC 2nm fab

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (July 01, 2021)

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology has discussed environmental issues around a proposed expansion of TSMC's Hsinchu operations to house a 2nm wafer fab.

The details of the meeting held online were reported by Taiwan's Commercial Times.

The Hsinchu Science Park Baoshan Land Expansion Project Phase II is considering the environmental impact and mitigation activities for an expansion of Baoshon to provide for expansion of TSMC's 2nm manufacturing capacity.

