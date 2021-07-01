Plans start for TSMC 2nm fab
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (July 01, 2021)
Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology has discussed environmental issues around a proposed expansion of TSMC's Hsinchu operations to house a 2nm wafer fab.
The details of the meeting held online were reported by Taiwan's Commercial Times.
The Hsinchu Science Park Baoshan Land Expansion Project Phase II is considering the environmental impact and mitigation activities for an expansion of Baoshon to provide for expansion of TSMC's 2nm manufacturing capacity.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Quantum-tunnelling semiconductor IP verified as secure against all known IoT attacks
- QuEST Global acquires Synapse Design to Enhance Expertise in Semiconductor and Connected Engineering
- System Level Solutions's USB 2.0 Device Controller IP core is now available for Lattice Semiconductor FPGA platform
- Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Their GoBridge ASSP Product Line with USB Peripheral Bridges