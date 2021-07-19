TSMC in "Due Diligence" on Possible Japan Fab

By Alan Patterson, EETimes (July 15, 2021)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is evaluating whether to build a chip facility in Japan as nations around the world are seeking the top foundry’s help to create secure electronics supply chains.

The company has established a 3D IC research center in Japan, where it has gathered more than 20 Japanese partners, TSMC said at its latest announcement of quarterly results. TSMC will be in charge of the center’s technology development for advanced packaging.

The company is also evaluating the possible start of a new chip fab in Japan, according to TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, speaking at the event.

“In Japan, we are in the due diligence process now to do that with a fab. Let me say that clearly.”

