100 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo audio CODEC with embedded regulator and I/Os, benefits from BassPower(TM) System
TSMC in "Due Diligence" on Possible Japan Fab
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (July 15, 2021)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is evaluating whether to build a chip facility in Japan as nations around the world are seeking the top foundry’s help to create secure electronics supply chains.
The company has established a 3D IC research center in Japan, where it has gathered more than 20 Japanese partners, TSMC said at its latest announcement of quarterly results. TSMC will be in charge of the center’s technology development for advanced packaging.
The company is also evaluating the possible start of a new chip fab in Japan, according to TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, speaking at the event.
“In Japan, we are in the due diligence process now to do that with a fab. Let me say that clearly.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- CAES Receives Contract from Vinnova to Advance High Performance RISC-V Space Computing
- CrossBar Announces ReRAM Based PUF Keys
- GOWIN Semiconductor Announces their ISP (Image Signal Processor) IP Core and Solution
- GlobalFoundries Plans to Build New Fab in Upstate New York in Private-Public Partnership to Support U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Time to ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs
Most Popular
- Intel in talks to buy Globalfoundries
- TSMC in "Due Diligence" on Possible Japan Fab
- Quantware Launches the World's First Commercially Available Superconducting Quantum Processors, Accelerating the Advent of the Quantum Computer.
- Samsung Foundry and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Time to ISO 26262 Compliance for Automotive SoCs
- Chip Shortages May Persist Until 2023, Analysts Say