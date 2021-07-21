Attopsemi's I-fuse OTP IP Now Qualified on a Japanese Wafer Fab's 130nm BCD and Embedded into ABLIC's IC Product

Hsinchu, Taiwan – July 21, 2021 - Attopsemi™ Technology, innovator of the revolutionary I-fuse™ OTP IP, together with ABLIC Inc., the IC vendor of best analog semiconductor solutions, have a successful collaboration. The companies jointly announced that I-fuse™ OTP IP is now qualified on a Japanese Wafer Fab’s 130nm BCD process, and embedded into ABLIC’s IC Products. I-fuse™ was qualified at 150oC HTOL for 3,000hr according to JEDEC standards. Moreover, not only zero defect was found after qualification, but also the fuse resistance was not changed after such severe stress conditions. I-fuse™ OTP provides small size, low program voltage, low read voltage, wide temperature, and high reliability to satisfy ABLIC’s requirement “SMALL, SMART, SIMPLE”.

This qualification will allow customers to benefit from high reliability of I-fuse™ for any similar BCD processes from any foundries. Attopsemi has I-fuse™ IP available across all CMOS processes from 0.7μm to 22nm, and beyond, including G, LP, ULP, mixed signal, high voltage, BCD, and FD-SOI, etc. Indeed, I-fuse™ is a revolutionary “non-explosive” fuse technology that can be programmed below thermal runaway and above electro-migration (EM) threshold, providing small area, low read voltage/current, low program voltage/current, wide temperature, high reliability, and solving for OTP testability completely.

“We’re very excited about the prospect of our I-fuse™ IP now being qualified for incorporation into ABLIC’s 130nm BCD process and IC product,” said Shine Chung, Chairman of Attopsemi. “We’re very pleased that our OTP was chosen by ABLIC. Thanks to the high reliability, high quality and fully testable IP, our I-fuse™ has been proven to meet ABLIC’s high-standard demands in their advanced processes and products.”

About Attopsemi Technology

Founded in 2010, Attopsemi Technology is dedicated to developing and licensing fuse-based OTP IP for all CMOS process technologies from 0.7µm to 7nm and beyond in various silicided polysilicon, HKMG, FDSOI and FinFET technologies. Attopsemi provides the best possible OTP solutions for all merits in small size, low voltage/current programming/read, high quality, high reliability, low power, high speed, wide temperature and high data security. Attopsemi's proprietary I-fuse™ OTP technologies have been proven in numerous CMOS technologies and in several silicon foundries. www.attopsemi.com

About ABLIC Inc.

ABLIC Inc. began in-house development and fabrication of CMOS ICs in 1970, based on the production of the world's first practical quartz watches in which CMOS ICs were incorporated. Since then, while continuing to provide small, low-power consumption, and high-precision analog semiconductor products, not only for watches, but also for a wide range of consumer, mobile, automotive devices, and healthcare equipment, we are making great efforts to bring about innovations in our in-house technology. https://www.ablic.com/





