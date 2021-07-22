Is TSMC-Sony A Sign Of Things To Come?
One wonders if TSMC’s plan to build a 28nm 40k wpm fab in Japan to make image sensors for Sony is a sign of things to come.
One normally thinks of a new TSMC fab as being a bleeding edge, industry-leading facility but TSMC has been building trailing edge plants in China for years.
This is however, the first time it has built a fab for one customer and one product.
Sony has a $7 billion+ revenue business in image sensors which makes the $2.5 billion cost of such a fab a reasonable proposition,
