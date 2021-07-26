USB 3.2 Gen1X1 PHY IP in TSMC(7nm,12nm/16nm, 22nm, 28nm, 40nm, 55nm, 65nm)
TSMC considers German fab
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (July 26, 2021)
TSMC is looking at building a fab in Germany.
“We are currently doing reviews on Germany seriously, but it’s still in very early stages,” TSMC chairman Mark Liu told shareholders earlier today, “we continue to communicate with our major clients in Germany to see whether this is most important and effective for our clients.”
Liu added that “it’s too early to say” whether or not it will happen.
