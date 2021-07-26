Bankrupt Tsinghua Unigroup advertises for investors
By David Manners, Electronics Weekly (July 26, 2021)
Bankrupt Tsinghua Unigroup is looking for investors to bail it out. It has debts of $30.8 billion.
The website of China’s National Enterprise Bankruptcy Information Disclosure Platform is asking for investors saying that they must have $7.7 billion in minimum total assets or $3 billion in minimum net assets.
It also says: “The strategic investors should have operational capability and managerial experience in semiconductor and cloud businesses. They must be able to promote the development of our core businesses.”
