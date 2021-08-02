NSITEXE Announces a RISC-V 32bit CPU supporting ISO26262 ASIL D

August 2, 2021 -- NSITEXE, Inc. (headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Yukihide Niimi; hereinafter “NSITEXE”) commences sales of RISC-V based 32bit general purpose CPU “NS31A”, which supports ISO 26262 ASIL D level functional safety.

The NS31A is a general-purpose CPU with a single-issue, in-order 4-stage pipeline that uses a 32bit RISC-V ISA (RV32IMAF). It supports ISO 26262 ASIL D functional safety mechanism required for automotive applications, and also supports a privileged mode which required AUTOSAR Platform. TheNS31A is a highly efficient general-purpose CPU that is ideal for controlling various embedded systems, including automotive applications.

The NS31A has integrated hardware safety features including error correction code (ECC: Error-Correcting Code) for memories, dual-core lockstep architecture for logics, bus protocol violations detection (EDC: Error Detection and Correction), These features enable this processor to meet ASIL D safety requirements without the need to add any external special safety mechanism.

The NS31A-HSK (Hardware Safety Kit) provides Failure Modes Effects and Diagnostics Analysis (FMEDA), a safety manual, safety case reports, and ISO 26262-related documentation. It reduces the amount of time required to analyze the functional safety of an automotive microcontroller as well as to achieve its certification. The NS31A is developed based on the ISO 9001 quality management system and satisfies strict automotive quality requirements.

The OSS based software development tools are available on the NS31A. For functional safety development, “IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V” made by IAR Systems will support the NS31A as a standard feature.

NS31A Block diagram

Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems

IAR Embedded Workbench is a complete development toolchain available with certification according to ISO 26262 and other standards. We guarantee support for the certified version for as long as the customer needs it, and this unique offering is complemented by prioritized technical support from our offices worldwide. Our collaboration with NSITEXE will provide our joint customers with a powerful and trustworthy solution for developing safety-critical applications.

NSITEXE has signed a sales agency agreement for our company IP, including the NS31A, with NeXtream Corporation (hereinafter “NeXtream”) a distributor of EDA tools and semiconductor IP. Through the collaboration with NeXtream, we will continue to work together to create market-leading solutions with both companies’ the know-how and technical proposal capabilities.

Tsunemori Kawahara, CEO, NeXtream Corporation

NeXtream not only sells EDA tools and various IPs to electrical manufacturers and automotive companies, but also offers solutions to solve customers’ problems. NSITEXE and we will provide a best solution to customers by collaboration between NSITEXE products include the RISC-V-based NS31A with ISO 26262 ASIL D level functional safety and our company products.

Hideki Sugimoto, CTO, NSITEXE, Inc.

At NSITEXE, development efforts have been focused on three pillars – versatility, efficiency, and functional safety – with massive future trends in mind. The NS31A implements these as a RISC-V 32bit general-purpose CPU with high functional safety for users who want to control embedded systems easily, reasonably, and safely. The NS31A offers reliability not just for automotive applications but also for many embedded systems that require high levels of safety in fields such as factory automation and medical care.

Building on this effort for high functional safety as well as on our innovative processor technology, we support smart mobility and MaaS, thus contributing to changing the world in ways that enrich people’s lives.

About NSITEXE

NSITEXE is an IP vendor, established in 2017 as a spin-off from DENSO Corp., specializing in the development of advanced processors. The company develops RISC-V based processor IPs that support functional safety. Highly efficient, high-quality semiconductor IPs support a wide range of applications, contributing to the evolution of the next-generation semiconductor technology.





