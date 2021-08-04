StarFive to release open source single board platform Q3 2021

August 4, 2021 - At Starfive Technology, we have been committed to promoting the development of the global RISC-V open source software and hardware ecosystem since we were founded. Although the BeagleV-StarLight joint development board is no longer in mass production, we completely respect our partner’s decision and appreciate the contribution of all developers in the Beagle Board community. We look forward to collaborating again in the near future, and will continue to uphold our attitude in creating mutually beneficial open source collaborations. Joint with Radxa, we will launch a new open source single board hardware platform using the same JH7100 vision processing chip. At this stage, all related development, debugging, production, and testing work are progressing steadily. The single board computer will be officially released by the end of Q3 2021, and the next-generation JH7110 chipwith new GPU feature support will soon be mass produced. Work related to the development platform has been fully carried out.

In the future, StarFive will continue to collaborate with openEuler, OpenAtom OpenHarmony, Fedora, openSUSE, Pine64 and other open source communities to provide strong support for the development of the global RISC-V ecosystem.





