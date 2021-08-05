UMC Reports Sales for July 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, August 5, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2021.
Revenues for July 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
July
|
18,366,122
|
15,494,823
|
+2,871,299
|
+18.53%
|
Jan.-July
|
116,370,875
|
102,148,930
|
+14,221,945
|
+13.92%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- CAST IP Helps Socionext Develop Advanced Autonomous Driving Systems
- SMIC Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results
- AccelerComm joins DARPA Toolbox initiative for advanced communications research projects
- Robust Growth Rates Expected For Nearly All IC Products in 2021
- Chips&Media Expects a Supercycle in Semiconductors This Year
Most Popular
- StarFive to release open source single board platform Q3 2021
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 29.2% Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Up 8.3% Over Q1
- CEO interview: Globalfoundries' Tom Caulfield on the European project
- Imagination opens Cambridge office
- DVB-S2X/S2/S Demodulator IP Core licensed to a Major Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into an 8K TV SOC
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page