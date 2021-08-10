TSMC July 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for July 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for July 2021 was approximately NT$124.56 billion, a decrease of 16.1 percent from June 2021 and an increase of 17.5 percent from July 2020. Revenue for January through July 2021 totaled NT$859.11 billion, an increase of 18.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC July Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|July 2021
|124,558
|June 2021
|148,471
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(16.1)
|July 2020
|105,963
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|17.5
|January to July 2021
|859,113
|January to July 2020
|727,259
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|18.1
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Mythic Licenses Codasip's L30 RISC-V Core for Next-Generation AI Processor
- Mixel Achieves ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety and ISO 9001 Certification for IP Quality Management System
- Samsung Introduces the Industry's First 5nm Processor Powering the Next Generation of Wearables
- TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
- TSMC July 2021 Revenue Report
Most Popular
- Chips&Media Announces 1 billion Cumulative Shipments of Multimedia IP
- CEVA, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- Chips&Media Expects a Supercycle in Semiconductors This Year
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 29.2% Year-to-Year in June; Q2 Sales Up 8.3% Over Q1
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page