TSMC July 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for July 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for July 2021 was approximately NT$124.56 billion, a decrease of 16.1 percent from June 2021 and an increase of 17.5 percent from July 2020. Revenue for January through July 2021 totaled NT$859.11 billion, an increase of 18.1 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC July Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues July 2021 124,558 June 2021 148,471 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (16.1) July 2020 105,963 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 17.5 January to July 2021 859,113 January to July 2020 727,259 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 18.1





