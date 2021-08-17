Rambus Advances AI/ML Performance with 8.4 Gbps HBM3-Ready Memory Subsystem

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Aug. 16, 2021 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the Rambus HBM3-ready memory interface subsystem consisting of a fully-integrated PHY and digital controller. Supporting breakthrough data rates of up to 8.4 Gbps, the solution can deliver over a terabyte per second of bandwidth, more than double that of high-end HBM2E memory subsystems. With a market-leading position in HBM2/2E memory interface deployments, Rambus is ideally suited to enable customers’ implementations of accelerators using next-generation HBM3 memory.

“The memory bandwidth requirements of AI/ML training are insatiable with leading-edge training models now surpassing billions of parameters,” said Soo Kyoum Kim, associate vice president, Memory Semiconductors at IDC. “The Rambus HBM3-ready memory subsystem raises the bar for performance enabling state-of-the-art AI/ML and HPC applications.”

Rambus achieves HBM3 operation of up to 8.4 Gbps leveraging over 30 years of high-speed signaling expertise, and a strong history of 2.5D memory system architecture design and enablement. In addition to the fully-integrated HBM3-ready memory subsystem, Rambus provides its customers with interposer and package reference designs to speed their products to market.

“With the performance achieved by our HBM3-ready memory subsystem, designers can deliver the bandwidth needed by the most demanding designs,” said Matt Jones, general manager of Interface IP at Rambus. “Our fully-integrated PHY and digital controller solution builds on our broad installed base of HBM2 customer deployments and is backed by a full suite of support services to ensure first-time right implementations for mission-critical AI/ML designs.”

Benefits of the Rambus HBM3-ready Memory Interface Subsystem:

Supports up to 8.4 Gbps data rate delivering bandwidth of 1.075 Terabytes per second (TB/s)

Reduces ASIC design complexity and speeds time to market with fully-integrated PHY and digital controller

Delivers full bandwidth performance across all data traffic scenarios

Supports HBM3 RAS features

Includes built-in hardware-level performance activity monitor

Provides access to Rambus system and SI/PI experts helping ASIC designers to ensure maximum signal and power integrity for devices and systems

Includes 2.5D package and interposer reference design as part of IP license

Features LabStation™ development environment that enables quick system bring-up, characterization and debug

Enables the highest performance in applications including state-of-the-art AI/ML training and high-performance computing (HPC) systems

For more information on the Rambus Interface IP, including our PHYs and Controllers, please visit rambus.com/interface-ip.





