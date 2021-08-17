CUPERTINO, Calif.-- August 17, 2021 --Xpeedic today released its EDA Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure at DesignCon 2021. DesignCon 2021 is taking place August 16-18 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA.

EDA flow for design and verification of IC, package and system becomes more and more complex with advanced process nodes and advanced packaging, driven by high-performance computing applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and edge computing.

Engineering simulation requires heavy investment in IT infrastructure with high performance server farms. Moreover, the demand for high performance computing resources is sometimes fluctuating and unpredictable due to ever decreasing design cycle time and time to market. Building IT infrastructure to cover the peak demand becomes not only challenging but also not economical. Xpeedic EDA Cloud Platform on Azure well addresses these issues and enables both scalability and agility required for performance-critical EDA workloads.

“Xpeedic provides EDA solution spanning from IC, packaging to system with its proprietary electromagnetic solver technologies. Microsoft Azure offers a secure, agile, and scalable platform with a comprehensive set of services and ecosystem integrated by many EDA, IP and foundries,” said Austin Wang, Cloud Solution Architect & Partner Technology Architect Lead. “The organic combination of the two will benefit mutual customers with the near infinite compute, memory, storage, and resource available in Azure, which can significantly reduce their cost and accelerate their time to market.”

“We are very happy to release Xpeedic EDA Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure,” said Dr. Feng Ling, CEO of Xpeedic. “Xpeedic electromagnetic solver technologies support both multi-core parallelism and distributed computing, which makes them suitable for cloud computing. Xpeedic’s own job scheduler JobQueue can manage computing resources and prioritize the simulation jobs. With the near infinite resource available in Azure, Xpeedic can help users achieve scalability for their most demanding simulation jobs.”

About Xpeedic

Xpeedic is a leading provider of EDA/IP solutions to accelerate designs and simulations for next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products across chip, package and system levels, such as RF front end components and modules, high-speed interconnects, connectors, IC packages and printed circuit boards.

Customers span the worldwide semiconductor, computer, consumer electronics, and telecommunications markets and adopt Xpeedic solutions to streamline design process, improve end-product performance, and accelerate time to market.





