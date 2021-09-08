General Purpose Temperature Sensor - Globalfoundries 22nm FD-SOI
Flex Logix to speak at the 2021 AI Hardware Summit on Optimizing AI Inference Performance
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – September 8, 2021 – Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., supplier of fast and efficient Edge AI inference accelerators and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, announced today that Cheng Wang, its Co-Founder and Senior VP of Technology and Software, will be presenting at next week’s AI Hardware Summit in Mountain View California on ways to optimize AI inference performance through reconfigurable hardware and software. Following the presentation and throughout the show, Flex Logix will also be showing demonstrations at its exhibitor table on how its InferX accelerator is delivering leadership performance per watt, which is critical in edge inference applications.
https://aihardwaresummit.com/events/ai-hardware-summit
Presentation title: Best of Both Worlds: An Efficient, Reconfigurable Solution for Inference Acceleration
When: Wednesday, September 15th
Time: 10:30 am PT
About Flex Logix
Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry’s most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix’s eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to general purpose processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and also has offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.
