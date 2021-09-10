64-bit microcontroller highly-optimized for area, efficient performance, and simplified integration into 64-bit SoCs
TSMC August 2021 Revenue Report
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for August 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for August 2021 was approximately NT$137.43 billion, an increase of 10.3 percent from July 2021 and an increase of 11.8 percent from August 2020. Revenue for January through August 2021 totaled NT$996.54 billion, an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|August 2021
|137,427
|July 2021
|124,558
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|10.8
|August 2020
|122,878
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|11.8
|January to August 2021
|996,540
|January to August 2020
|850,137
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|17.2
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- TSMC August 2021 Revenue Report
- Intel to invest $95bn in Europe over 10 years, says CEO
- eMemory's Security-Enhanced OTP IP Qualified on TSMC N6 Process
- System Level Solutions's eUSB 3.1 Gen2 Device Controller (eUSB31SF) IP core now available with Isochronous transfer support
- Weebit and SkyWater Announce Agreement to take ReRAM Technology to Volume Production
Most Popular
- Intel to invest $95bn in Europe over 10 years, says CEO
- Codasip Strengthens Senior Leadership Team
- Weebit and SkyWater Announce Agreement to take ReRAM Technology to Volume Production
- eMemory's Security-Enhanced OTP IP Qualified on TSMC N6 Process
- Attopsemi's I-fuse OTP IP Embedded into NJR's Products
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page