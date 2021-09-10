TSMC August 2021 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Sep. 10, 2021 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for August 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for August 2021 was approximately NT$137.43 billion, an increase of 10.3 percent from July 2021 and an increase of 11.8 percent from August 2020. Revenue for January through August 2021 totaled NT$996.54 billion, an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

TSMC August Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues August 2021 137,427 July 2021 124,558 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 10.8 August 2020 122,878 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 11.8 January to August 2021 996,540 January to August 2020 850,137 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 17.2





