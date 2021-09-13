MIPI UFS v3.1 Ctrl., MIPI UniPro v1.8 Ctrl. & MIPI M-PHY v4.1 IP Cores in 12nm & 28nm available for immediate licensing for high performance serial interface applications

September 13, 2021 – T2MIP, The global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its’ partners MIPI UFS v3.1 Controller IP Core, MIPI UniPro v1.8 Controller IP Core and MIPI M-PHY v4.1 IP Core silicon proven 12nm FinFET Compact (FFC) and 28nm High-Performance Computing Plus (HPC+) semiconductor processes. The IP Cores are compliant with the latest JEDEC UFS v3.1 specification, M-PHY v4.1 Specification and UniPro v1.8 Specification.

UFS (Universal Flash Storage) is a high performance, serial interface used in mobile systems to communicate between host processor and mass storage devices like flash and other non-volatile memories. This communication is achieved via UFS Device, using MIPI UniPro as Link and M-PHY for PHY layers. The UFS host controller interface is responsible for managing communication between host software and UFS device, needed for data transfers. The MIPI UFS v3.1 is also backwards compatible with MIPI UFS v3.0 and preceding versions. It also performs interface management and power management /control processes.

MIPI UniPro v1.8 is a high-performance, chip-to-chip, serial interconnect bus for mobile applications. When this MIPI UniPro Controller IP is combined with Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Controller IP and our M-PHY IP, designers can easily integrate PHY and the controller with low risk and accelerate time-to market with our UFS IP solution.

MIPI M-PHY, a serial interface technology with high bandwidth capabilities and also, supports HS Gear 4 rates up to 11.6 Gbps, which is particularly developed for mobile applications to obtain low pin count combined with very good power efficiency. The MIPI M-PHY Gear 4 IP is compliant to the RMMI which allows the integration of UniPro and UFS Controller. The MIPI M-PHY provides robust testability by low-cost Build-In-Self-Test (BIST), and receiver eye data monitoring and debugging function for embedded system.

These MIPI Interface IP Core’s functionalities are verified in NC-Verilog simulation software using test bench written in Verilog HDL, which are provided with the IP Core delivery.

MIPI UFS and UniPro Controller IP cores along with MIPI M-PHY are used in semiconductor industry’s Consumer Electronics, IoT, Automotive, Enterprise, Storage and Embedded markets for high performance, mass storage and fluid interprocessor serial interfacing.

In addition to MIPI Interface IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, DP, eDP, PCIe, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, Serial ATA, programmable SerDes, and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controller+Phy. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





