Codasip Opens UK Design Center led by Simon Bewick
Over one hundred engineers to be hired in multiple locations
Munich, Germany - 21 September 2021 - Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP and tools, announced today that it is opening offices in Bristol and Cambridge and is looking to hire over one hundred engineers over the coming quarters. The new design center will be headed by newly appointed Director of the UK Design Center, Simon Bewick, an experienced semiconductor industry executive who recently joined Codasip’s management supervisory board.
Although opening two initial offices in the UK, Codasip supports fully remote working so applicants are also welcome from other places; other offices may be added in the future if there is a critical mass in a given location. These sites complement Codasip’s existing development teams in Design Center Villeneuve Loubet, France; Headquarters Munich, Germany; and R&D Center Brno, Czech Republic.
Chris Barton, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe, said: “Brilliant to see Codasip bring over 100 high value tech jobs to Bristol, Cambridge and elsewhere in the UK. What a wonderful commitment to the UK’s world class tech talent. Every year, more than 30,000 graduates leave UK Universities with technology related degrees. Technology and Innovation remains at the core of the UK’s global strategy and a path to post pandemic economic recovery.”
“The UK has a wealth of talent in designing complex processors of all types,” said Dr Karel Masařík, Founder and CEO of Codasip, “and is a natural place for us to look to grow our technical team.” Dr Masařík continued: “We are already aggressively hiring in our other R&D sites to support significant new design wins and our expanded plans in high-end processor design and customization.”
Mr Bewick was most recently a VP Engineering at Mindtech Global where he led the development of several complex, advanced-node ASICs. Prior to that he was an EVP at Imagination and a Director of ASIC development at Ericsson. He also previously held engineering management positions with LSI Logic.
“I am very pleased to welcome Simon to the Codasip team,” said Dr Ron Black, Executive Chairman of Codasip. “He brings a wealth of experience in CPUs, GPUs, and the design and verification of complex, high-performance, advanced node chips.”
“With semiconductor scaling slowing down, we will see a golden age of specialized processor innovation,” said Mr Bewick, EVP of Codasip. “With its combination of processor development tools and RISC-V IP, Codasip is ideally placed to address this opportunity and I am excited to join the team.”
Engineers interested in joining Codasip should visit https://codasip.com/career/ or contact the hiring team at career@codasip.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- CEVA Opens New Research and Development Center in Bristol, U.K.
- Omni Design Opens Design Center in Fort Collins, Colorado
- Alphawave IP aims for 100 engineers in UK design center
- Codasip Announces a New Design Center in France
- UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland and accelerates its global expansion
Breaking News
- 100G MAC and 100G PCS IP Cores for high performance applications are now available
- Codasip Opens UK Design Center led by Simon Bewick
- Synopsys Advances Processor IP Leadership with New ARC DSP IP Solutions for Low-Power Embedded SoCs
- SkyWater Technology Joins CHIPS Alliance to Further Efforts to Make Chip Design and Production More Accessible
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies Reaches US$29.8 Billion for 2Q21, Though Growth May Potentially Slow in 2H21, Says TrendForce
Most Popular
- Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi as President and Chief Operating Officer; Chi-Foon Chan to Transition from co-CEO Role
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies Reaches US$29.8 Billion for 2Q21, Though Growth May Potentially Slow in 2H21, Says TrendForce
- AI Processor Chipmaker Deep Vision Raises $35 Million in Series B Funding
- Synopsys Advances Processor IP Leadership with New ARC DSP IP Solutions for Low-Power Embedded SoCs
- New Arm technologies to transform the software-defined future for the automotive industry
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page