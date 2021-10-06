OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps

Markham, Ontario – Oct 6, 2021 -- The Six Semiconductor Inc. (TSS) announces today that it has successfully brought up its Samsung Foundry 14LPP LPDDR5/4/4x PHY IP on its test chip, demonstrating performance of 6400Mbps in LPDDR5 mode. TSS is wholly owned by OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES) and teamed up with OPENEDGES to integrate their advanced PHY technology together with OPENEDGES memory subsystem IP.

Operating at 6400Mbps represents a 50% increase in memory bandwidth from LPPDR4’s top speed of 4266Mbps. Many smartphones today are already equipped with LPDDR5 DRAM, and the adoption of LPDDR5 in a wider range of applications such as edge devices, IoT, automotive, and AI inference are soon to follow.

“The LPDDR5/4/4x PHY represents the second PHY architecture that we’ve developed, emphasizing on configurability, low power, and small PHY footprint. The team has done a great job from architecture to implementation, quickly developing a radically different PHY within a very short amount of time.”, said Ricky Lau, CTO of TSS.

“We are very excited to announce the successful bring up of our 14LPP LPDDR5/4/4x PHY, which only took less than two weeks from initial bring up to achieving 6400Mbps.”, said Alan Poon, VP Engineering of TSS.

The OPENEDGES and TSS team together develop network on a chip (NoC), memory controller, and DDR PHY, forming total memory subsystem solutions.

About OPENEDGES

OPENEDGES is a semiconductor IP provider for AI computing that is empowering the Internet of Smart Things. Committed to democratizing artificial intelligence technology at edge devices, OPENEDGES delivers IP in two key technology areas of AI computing; high-performance Memory Subsystem(s) and highly efficient Artificial Intelligence Acceleration. Via the synergy of these two technologies, OPENEDGES offers the sorely needed boost in performance, efficiency, and reliability for the Internet of Smart Things. ORBITTM (LP)DDR IP currently supports DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4/5, GDDR6. HBM2/3 will be available in the near future. Additional information about OPENEDGES technology can be found at www.openedges.com.

About The Six Semiconductor Inc.

The Six Semiconductor Inc.(TSS) is a Canadian technology company focused on developing high-speed memory PHY IP solutions. The TSS team has a mission to develop memory PHY IP with the lowest power and area, providing solutions that range from AI/ML, high-performance computing (HPC), to mobile and automotive applications. TSS is wholly owned by OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. For more information, please visit www.thesixsemi.com.





