Green Hills Software Expands INTEGRITY Support to Include RISC-V Architecture

Offerings enhanced through partnerships with leading global RISC-V technology providers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security, today announced the availability of its safety and security-critical INTEGRITY® real-time operating system (RTOS) for RISC-V. With this, electronics manufacturers worldwide can confidently build and deploy safety and security-critical, high performant RISC-V systems with the same trusted software foundation that runs and protects millions of today's critical systems found in cars, aircraft, trains, secure phones, and surgical devices. INTEGRITY is integrated with industry-leading RISC-V processor solutions including hardware reference boards from Microchip and SiFive, along with processor intellectual property (IP) from SiFive, a leading RISC-V IP provider. This support provides the path to enabling device manufacturers to reduce the time, cost and complexity of developing and deploying critical software for automotive, military, IoT and industrial solutions based on the new RISC-V processor architecture.

INTEGRITY and its advanced MULTI® integrated development environment solve three important challenges facing software development teams who will utilize RISC-V SoCs:

Safety and Security – INTEGRITY is based on a separation kernel architecture that provides resource guarantees, hard real-time determinism and was designed from the beginning to achieve maximum security and safety.

Powerful Debugging – The MULTI debugger with its advanced C/C++ compilers and analysis tools is purpose-built to find even the most difficult bugs on complex RISC-V SoCs comprised of multiple heterogenous cores where the RISC-V core is either the main general-purpose CPU or a secondary special-purpose acceleration core alongside a CPU, such as an Arm® core.

Production-Ready – Start developing production-ready systems today on leading RISC-V reference boards to meet production requirements for performance, memory efficiency and functional safety (FuSa) through use of Green Hills INTEGRITY and MULTI solutions with their certifications at the highest levels of functional safety for automotive (ISO 26262), industrial systems (IEC 61508) and railway (EN 50128).

"As a leading supplier of SoC FPGAs that offer exceptional reliability, the best security and 30-50% lower power than competing devices, having Green Hills Software bring its full safety and security portfolio to customer applications using PolarFire® SoC is a significant milestone for the Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem and to the larger RISC-V ecosystem," said Tim Morin, Technical Fellow and Marketing at Microchip Technology Inc. "The addition of safe and secure software tools will greatly enable the ability of our joint clients to innovate with a free and open ISA."

"The integration of safety and security-critical RTOS, INTEGRITY, into SiFive HiFive products is an exciting step forward for the RISC-V and SiFive ecosystem," said Dr. Yunsup Lee, CTO, SiFive, and co-inventor of RISC-V. "The market for trusted RISC-V-based solutions is growing rapidly and the support of Green Hills Software's deep experience will create opportunities for the SiFive Performance, Intelligence, and Essential families of RISC-V-based IP."

This new INTEGRITY support adds to the existing range of Green Hills products that are optimized for RISC-V and already in use by customers, forming a complete portfolio of mature and production-ready software development solutions for RISC-V, including:

INTEGRITY RTOS – Safe and secure separation kernel for multicore embedded systems.

µ-velOSity™ RTOS – Small and fast for deeply embedded use.

MULTI IDE – Integrated C and C++ development environment for advanced multicore debugging with support for custom RISC-V instructions, delivering tools functional safety qualification and C/C++ run time library certification at the highest safety levels for ISO 26262 and IEC 61508.

Green Hills Probe v4 – For multicore hardware bring-up, low-level debugging, and trace-powered analysis tools.

Services to help customers achieve the required level of safety, security and performance while enabling the highest possible developer productivity.

Availability

The INTEGRITY RTOS, MULTI IDE and the Green Hills Probe are available today to early-access customers for the Microchip PolarFire Icicle Kit and the SiFive HiFive Unmatched board.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at https://www.ghs.com.






