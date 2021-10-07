Interlaken IP Core for high-speed chip-to-chip applications is now available
Copenhagen, Denmark -- October 7, 2021 - Comcores ApS, a fast-growing specialized supplier of Intellectual Property (IP) Cores expands its Chip-to-chip Interface IP portfolio by announcing the availability of a high-performance Interlaken IP.
Comcores as the leading provider of silicon-proven JESD204B and JESD204C Controller IPs, now introduces a high-performance Interlaken IP, a silicon and PHY agnostic implementation of the Interlaken Protocol version 1.2 targeting any ASIC or FPGA technologies.
|Related
| Interlaken controller
Comcores Interlaken IP supports up to 2.6Tbps high-bandwidth performance and comes with an integrated Media Access layer. The IP has an extensive feature-set available and allows scalability in both number of lanes and lane speed.
Key Benefits of the Interlaken IP:
- High Performance
- Up to 2.6Tbps Maximum bandwidth with 48 lanes
- Up to 56Gbps SerDes rates per lane
- Feature-rich
- MAC layer with fast AMBA CXS interface and highly configurable PCS layer
- Flow control, Dual Calendar, Look-Aside, Retransmit, and FEC support as options
- Flexibility
- Gearbox included to enable easy interfacing to any SerDes width
- Extensive feature-set and option to customize based on customers’ need
- Easy to use
- Strong engineering support for bring-up
- Easy to use RTL test environment
About Comcores
Comcores is a Key supplier of digital IP Cores and design services for digital subsystems with a focus on Ethernet Solutions, Wireless Fronthaul and C-RAN, and Chip to Chip Interfaces. Comcores’ mission is to provide best-in-class, state of the art, quality components and design services to ASIC, FPGA, and System vendors, and thereby drastically reduce their product cost, risk, and time to market. Our long-term background in building communication protocols, ASIC development, wireless networks and digital radio systems has brought a solid foundation for understanding the complex requirements of modern communication tasks. This know-how is used to define and build state-of-the-art, high-quality products used in communication networks.
To learn more about this solution from Comcores, please contact us at sales@comcores.com or visit www.comcores.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Comcores Hot IP
Related News
- Open-Silicon Enhances Its Interlaken IP Core for Very High-Speed Chip-to-Chip Serial Interfaces
- Socionext starts providing high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services
- Open-Silicon Unveils Industry's Highest Performance Interlaken Chip-to-Chip Interface IP
- Open-Silicon Unveils Interlaken IP Core with 600 Gbps Chip-to-Chip Interface Support for Networking, Storage and High-Performance Computing Products
- SLE, a Tundra Division, Offers High-Speed Interlaken Interconnect Protocol IP Core
Breaking News
- Intel backs RISC-V for Nios FPGA processor
- Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions
- Samsung Foundry Innovations Power the Future of Big Data, AI/ML and Smart, Connected Devices
- Interlaken IP Core for high-speed chip-to-chip applications is now available
- Green Hills Software Expands INTEGRITY Support to Include RISC-V Architecture
Most Popular
- Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering
- Marvell Extends Data Infrastructure Leadership with TSMC 3nm Platform
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps
- EdgeCortix Acquires Multiple Patents for Dynamic Neural Accelerator AI Processor Technology
- Logic Fruit handed over ARINC818 based Single Board Computer to Hon'able RM at DRDO Directors' Conclave
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page