Intel backs RISC-V for Nios FPGA processor
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (October 06, 2021)
Intel's Nios V soft processor for its FPGAs uses the RISC-V: RV32IA architecture with atomic extensions, 5-stage pipeline and AXI4 interfaces.
| RISC-V processor with vector extension certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D ready
Low-power 32-bit RISC-V processor
32-bit Embedded RISC-V Functional Safety Processor
Intel has developed a soft IP microcontroller core for its FPGAs using the oipen source RISV-V instruction set
The Nios V processor is the next generation of soft processor for Intel’s Cycline, Stratix and Aria FPGAs based on the open-source RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture. This processor is available in the Intel Quartus Prime Pro Edition Software starting with version 21.3. This follows the 32bit Nios II, launched over a decade ago by Altera in Quartus 8.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Bluespec, Inc. Joins the Xilinx Partner Program, Offering Drop-in Ready RISC-V Processors for Xilinx FPGAs
- Codasip Announces FPGA Evaluation Platforms for RISC-V Processor Cores
- Microsemi's Mi-V Ecosystem Continues to Expand as New Member Antmicro Joins to Develop Mi-V RISC-V Processor Subsystems for PolarFire FPGAs
- Bluespec, Inc. Releases Ultra-Low Footprint RISC-V Processor Family for Xilinx FPGAs, Offers Free Quick-Start Evaluation.
- EPI EPAC1.0 RISC-V Test Chip Samples Delivered
Breaking News
- Intel backs RISC-V for Nios FPGA processor
- Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions
- Samsung Foundry Innovations Power the Future of Big Data, AI/ML and Smart, Connected Devices
- Interlaken IP Core for high-speed chip-to-chip applications is now available
- Green Hills Software Expands INTEGRITY Support to Include RISC-V Architecture
Most Popular
- Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering
- Marvell Extends Data Infrastructure Leadership with TSMC 3nm Platform
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps
- EdgeCortix Acquires Multiple Patents for Dynamic Neural Accelerator AI Processor Technology
- Logic Fruit handed over ARINC818 based Single Board Computer to Hon'able RM at DRDO Directors' Conclave