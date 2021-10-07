Intel backs RISC-V for Nios FPGA processor

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (October 06, 2021)

Intel's Nios V soft processor for its FPGAs uses the RISC-V: RV32IA architecture with atomic extensions, 5-stage pipeline and AXI4 interfaces.

Intel has developed a soft IP microcontroller core for its FPGAs using the oipen source RISV-V instruction set

The Nios V processor is the next generation of soft processor for Intel’s Cycline, Stratix and Aria FPGAs based on the open-source RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture. This processor is available in the Intel Quartus Prime Pro Edition Software starting with version 21.3. This follows the 32bit Nios II, launched over a decade ago by Altera in Quartus 8.

Click here to read more ...













