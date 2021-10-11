CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 40nm Logic process
Zhuhai, CHINA— October 11, 2021 — CFX, the one stop shop of embedded flash memory IP and standalone flash memory IC provider announced today commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 40nm Logic process. “Gate oxide dielectric anti-fuse OTP technology is a game changer for designers of integrated circuits implemented on advanced technology nodes”, states George Wang, CEO of CFX. “The addition of the CFX OTP technology makes the 40nm logic process the ideal platform for complex ASIC/SoC/mixed signal devices such as MCU, power management devices (PMU), Multimedia IC, analog, sensors, RFIDs and etc.”
OTP Implemented on Standard CMOS Process
|Related
| OTP IP
CFX’s Anti-fuse technology uses the thin gate oxide of advanced CMOS logic processes as the dielectric. As gate oxide thicknesses scale with technology geometries, the programming voltage becomes lower that allows the integration of all programming circuitry in the same OTP block. The result is a dense, reliable OTP memory technology without any changes to the standard CMOS process.
Silicon Proven Technology
The first design using the CFX OTP on the 40nm logic process has been fabricated and the OTP IP block has been tested and verified. A test report for the OTP memory is available. All qualification will be completed in 2021. Customers interested in using the CFX OTP IP should contact CFX directly.
About CFX
CFX (Chuangfeixin Technology) is the world’s first one-stop shop for nonvolatile memory. CFX brings state of the art OTP, NOR Flash and NAND SLC Flash technologies to the market in standard products. Additionally, CFX offers OTP/NTP/MTP/eFlash technologies as part of their IP portfolio. This allows customer to choose the optimum system’s solution to meet a wide range of applications requirements. CFX is also focused on providing leading edge levels of reliability to the NVM market. For More Information, Please visit http://www.cfx-tech.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Chuangfeixin Technologies Hot IP
Related News
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on CanSemi 0.18um Logic process
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 90nm BCD process
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on Silterra I11L process
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on SMIC 40HV process
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on SMIC 55HV process
Breaking News
- Andes Technology USA Corp. Announces Major Expansion of Its U.S. Operation
- CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 40nm Logic process
- 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Cores including MAC Controller is available for immediate licensing for your advanced SOC to drive Data faster and farther
- MIPI Alliance Completes Development of A-PHY v1.1, Doubling Maximum Data Rate and Adding New Options to Automotive SerDes Interface
- What's driving the acquisitions in the analog design realm?
Most Popular
- Intel backs RISC-V for Nios FPGA processor
- Synopsys Accelerates Multi-Die Designs with Industry's First Complete HBM3 IP and Verification Solutions
- OPENEDGES and The Six Semi Announce Silicon Proven LPDDR5/4/4x PHY in Samsung Foundry 14LPP Technology Operating at 6400Mbps
- TSMC September 2021 Revenue Report
- Arteris IP Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposal Initial Public Offering
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page