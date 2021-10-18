Imperas Models for Arm Processors now available in TESSY by Razorcat

Imperas simulation technology and reference models now available within the TESSY environment for the automation of embedded software testing and regression management



Oxford, United Kingdom, October 18th, 2021 - Imperas Software Ltd., the leader in virtual platforms and high-performance software simulation, today announced Razorcat Developments, a leading provider of software testing tools for the embedded systems market, has integrated the Imperas fast processor reference models into the popular TESSY environment for embedded software testing. Embedded software development requires rigorous testing not just during the initial development phase but over the complete product lifecycle. Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) flows are part of the established best practices for software testing, and automation is required to ensure consistency across regression testing and hardware variants. The flexibility of the Imperas reference models and virtual platforms allows developers to cover all of the hardware required configurations and variants as a virtual test farm.



Razorcat Development GmbH is focused on the development of software testing tools for safety critical embedded applications with high quality requirements as required by the standards for functional safety (IEC 61508, IEC 62304, ISO 26262 and EN 50128). Application areas include Automotive, Industrial Controls, Medical, Military and Aeronautical. Embedded software testing is an integral part of a product development and lifecycle management. From initial delivery through to maintenance updates and migration to new hardware configuration, today’s software testing platforms need to cover the range of current and future devices, configuration options and software revisions. This multidimensional matrix of configurations highlights the flexibility and efficiency that virtual platform technology offers over traditional development boards.



“Palfinger is the global leader for innovative crane and lifting solutions,” said Hermann Haslauer, Head of Embedded Software Support Engineering at Palfinger Europe GmbH. “As our embedded development teams develop and implement our roadmap for digitalization and artificial intelligence, the need for software quality testing has never been greater. The TESSY tool together with the Imperas virtual platform simulators and OVP models of Arm processors, are a quality combination that we use as a foundation of our software test and maintenance process.”



“Over the past 20 years TESSY has become the established reference platform for automatic regression testing and software maintenance,” said Michael Wittner, Managing Director of Razorcat Development GmbH. “In supporting the Imperas reference models and virtual platforms, our customers benefit from the quality reference models and flexibility to cover the configurations supported in deployed devices and plan for the next generation of hardware enhancements.”



“Embedded software quality is a direct reflection of the test methodology and reference model,” said Simon Davidmann, CEO at Imperas Software Ltd. “Simulation based testing offers unique flexibility to cover all the available hardware configurations and options for CI/CD, the Imperas reference models provides the quality necessary for highest levels of automated testing in the Razorcat TESSY environment.”



