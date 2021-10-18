Defacto enables ETRI to Automate IP Integration and Build Complex AI Chips

Grenoble, France -- October 18, 2021 -- Defacto Technologies today announced that ETRI has adopted Defacto’s SoC design solution named “SoC Compiler” to increase design automation for IP integration of complex IP cores.

“Today, integrating complex IP cores without a full automated flow is painful. Defacto EDA solutions has helped us solve this important problem by providing press-button solution SoC integration solution.” Said Young-Su Kwon, Assistant Vice President, ETRI.

“Actually, when we started this new project, we had the recommendation from a leading IP core provider to use Defacto to integrate their own IPs. We successfully evaluated of the Defacto tool, and got awesome results. Basically, for our previous project, the integration process was based on a script-based solution, and it was taking just 1 week to integrate IP cores. Now in only 6 hours we get the same results without any additional verification work.”

“We are very happy to help ETRI in the process of integration of IP cores and even more since our own customers recommended them to use the Defacto’s SoC Compiler design solution” said Chouki Aktouf Founder & CEO of Defacto Technologies. Mr. Aktouf added: ETRI ramped up very fast using SoC Complier and we believe our collaboration will grow to help ETRI manage jointly RTL with design collaterals like UPF and SDC. We look forward to support ETRI on all the coming projects”

Young-Su Kwon, Assistant Vice President, ETRI added: “Defacto is now a strong partner on who we can rely, especially, the level of support our engineers receive was outstanding.”

About Defacto Technologies

Defacto Technologies is a leading provider of RTL design solutions which help users to build a unified design flow where different standards like RTL, IP-XACT, UPF for power intent, SDC for timing constraints, LEF/DEF for physical design information, are considered. Defacto SoC Compiler is a silicon proven EDA solution which are helping major semiconductor companies to add automation to their design flows mainly at RTL and enhance integration, verification and Signoff of IP cores and System on Chips.

About ETRI

Established in 1976, ETRI is a non-profit government-funded research institute and has played a leading role in the advancement of ICT research and development in Korea. As of the end of 2020, ETRI had about 2,300 employees of which about 1,900 are researchers and 560 million USD for the R&D budget. ETRI aims to contribute to the nation's economic and social development through research, development, and distribution of industrial core technologies in the field of AI, Telecommunications & Media, Convergence technologies, and ICT Materials & Components.





