Omni Design Announces Silicon Validated Data Converters on TSMC 16nm Process

6 Gsps ADC and 7 Gsps DAC available for 5G, LiDAR, and Radar applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., – Oct 19, 2021 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced the availability of silicon-validated 12-bit 6 Gsps analog-to-digital (ADC) and 12-bit 7 Gsps digital-to-analog (DAC) converters on TSMC’s industry-leading 16nm process.

The Lepton family of high-performance ADCs and DACs on TSMC 16nm technology are delivered from Omni Design’s Titanium platform. The 12-bit 6 Gsps ADC family with high input bandwidth, excellent SFDR and NSD performance, and background calibration with notchless spectrum can operate from 1 Gsps to 8 Gsps sampling rates with power consumption scaling linearly.

The 12-bit 7 Gsps DAC product family with superior SFDR, IMD3, and NSD characteristics includes versions with 14/12/10 bits of resolution and 8/4/2 GHz update rates to support a wide variety of applications. Two-tone direct digital synthesizer (DDS) and return-to-zero (RZ) signaling capabilities are built-in options of the Lepton DAC family.

“Our collaboration with Omni Design enables our mutual customers to access a portfolio of data converter IP on TSMC’s advanced process technologies,” said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We will continue to work closely with Omni Design to enable our customers to take full advantage of the significant power and performance boost of TSMC’s advanced process, while accelerating the innovation for their differentiated SoCs.”

“Omni Design is focused on providing high-performance, low-power data converter IP Cores in advanced process technologies,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Using these silicon-validated ADC and DAC IP cores from Omni Design, our customers can deliver state of the art products in 5G, LiDAR, radar, automotive ethernet, AI and other market segments.”

Omni Design will exhibit and present a paper, “High-Speed Data Converters to Enable Automotive and 5G Applications” at the TSMC 2021 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum on October 26 & 27, 2021.

For more information about Omni Design’s IP portfolio, please visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Fort Collins, Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.





