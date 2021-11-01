M31 Technology Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- October 27, 2021 -- M31 Technology has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the OIP Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. M31 and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

M31 Technology Corporation was founded in 2011. Since 2012, M31 has been a member of TSMC IP Alliance and is actively involved in the development of TSMC9000-compliant IP solutions. Up to now, M31 has won the 6th TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award.



M31 develops Foundation IPs, including Standard Cell Library, SRAM Compiler, and General Purpose Input/Output Library (GPIO), using TSMC specialty process technologies such as "High Voltage"(HV), "Bipolar/CMOS/DMOS"(BCD), and "embedded-Flash"(EF). Meanwhile, M31 continues to invest the R&D resources proactively in Functional IPs like USB, MIPI, SATA, PCIe, DDR, SerDes for high-speed transmission and analog IPs to fulfill the needs of various IC designers. To date, the physical IP solutions have advanced from 12nm and 16nm all the way to 7nm and 5nm technologies, and M31 is currently in the process of developing and certifying the IP in full swing.



“The TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award has always been a recognition of M31’s annual excellence in R&D technology and customer service; furthermore, it is a great honor for the semiconductor industry,” said Scott Chang, the CEO of M31. “M31 has been dedicated developing high-quality silicon intellectual property for over a decade. Based on the solid foundation that we have accumulated, M31 will continue to show great innovative R&D capabilities to the world with our broad portfolio of silicon-proven IPs.”



“Congratulations to M31 Technology as the winner of the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards,” said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products.”



The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. M31 will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.



