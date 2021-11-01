Alphawave IP Receives Prestigious 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SERDES IP
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA, and Hsinchu, TAIWAN - October 27, 2021 – Alphawave IP has been recognized by TSMC as a recipient of the 2021 OIP Partner of the Year award for High-Speed SerDes IP. The Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. Alphawave IP and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.
These awards were given to Alphawave IP based on Alphawave’s Silicon Connectivity IP portfolio made available to TSMC customers in 7nm including N6 process and 5nm technologies. “Winning the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award, for the second year in a row, is a prestigious honor for us. TSMC’s OIP Partner of the Year Award highlights the industry leaders, delivering solutions in the world’s most advanced semiconductor processes,” said Tony Pialis, President and CEO of Alphawave. “Over the last year, we have worked closely with TSMC to ensure our portfolio of world-leading Silicon IP is available in all of TSMC’s advanced nodes. Our collaborative efforts will enable leading Hyperscalars and Semiconductor customers to develop next generation networking, server and storage products. We are proud to be a critical ecosystem partner to TSMC, and we will continue to bring leading connectivity solutions to the TSMC Open Innovation Platform.
“Congratulations to Alphawave IP as the winner of the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards,” said Suk Lee, vice president of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products.”
The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation. Alphawave IP will continue working with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC’s latest technologies.
Additional information is available in the TSMC press announcement: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006304/en/TSMC-Recognizes-Partners-of-the-Year-at-2021-OIP-Ecosystem-Forum
ABOUT ALPHAWAVE IP
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave IP Hot IP
Related News
- Alphawave IP Receives Prestigious 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP
- M31 Technology Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award
- proteanTecs Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award
- eMemory Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP
- eMemory Receives 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP
Breaking News
- Andes Technology Issues GDR to Be Listed on Luxembourg Stock Exchange for Expansion Plan
- M31 Technology Receives 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award
- Alphawave IP Receives Prestigious 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SERDES IP
- Truechip Introduces Silicon IP For Network on Chip (NoC) Focussed For Tilelink RISC-V Chips
- Cadence Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience for Next-Generation Hearables, Wearables and Always-On Devices
Most Popular
- Synopsys and TSMC Drive Chip Innovation with Development of Broadest IP Portfolio on TSMC N4P Process
- Semiconductor Sector Shows Signs of Cooling
- TSMC Details The Benefits of Its N3 Node
- Xilinx and Leading Broadcast and AV System and IP Integrators Deliver Complete, Production-Ready Multimedia Streaming End-Point Solutions
- SiFive has briefly pulled back the curtains on its most powerful Risc-V processor yet.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page