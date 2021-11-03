Tessolve Joins GlobalFoundries' Design Enablement Network Program as a Design Partner to Bring Advanced Design Solutions to Accelerate Customer Product Development
BANGALORE, India-- November 03, 2021 --Tessolve, one of the global leaders providing semiconductor engineering solutions, has joined the GlobalFoundries® (GF®) Design Enablement Network Program. Tessolve will provide design implementation services all the way through post-silicon productization.
The strategic partnership with GF aims to bring state-of-the-art design solutions across multiple end markets including automotive, industrial, server, graphics and mobile platforms. As part of this partnership, Tessolve will collaborate with GF to design and develop silicon solutions including Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), System-on-Chip (SoCs) solutions and test chips, etc.
GF’s design enablement team ensures access to PDKs and IP to support the selection of the appropriate technology early in the product design cycle. This will allow Tessolve to help customers productize their ideas quickly, accelerate the design cycle, speed up their development on advanced processes, thereby ensuring customers are meeting their ever-tightening time-to-market goals. This partnership is a great advantage our customers can leverage as the one-stop solution for advanced design needs.
“We are very excited to join GlobalFoundries’ Design Enablement Network Program as this collaboration will further accelerate and cement Tessolve’s Design services offerings. We are confident that our customers will benefit from our world-class design and engineering services. We look forward to working closely with the GF team to bring engineering solutions to our customers and enable them to accelerate their time to volume,” said Srini Chinamilli, CEO of Tessolve.
Tessolve’s ASIC Solution leverages a strong ecosystem to implement solutions from design to packaged parts, especially on advanced process nodes. Our breadth of device expertise and ecosystem strength allows us to be an active partner by not only being able to execute customer ideas but provide a strategy for the best path of execution. Especially in early feasibility analysis which is crucial for new tech.
About Tessolve
Tessolve (Hero Electronix Venture) a ISO 9001 certified Company, is the leading engineering service/solution provider with 2000+ engineers worldwide and a full breadth of pre-and post-silicon expertise. Tessolve provides a one-stop-shop solution with full-fledged hardware and software capabilities including its advanced silicon and system testing labs. Tessolve offers a full Turnkey ASIC Solution, from design to packaged parts. We are actively investing in the R&D center of excellence initiatives such as 5G, Automotive –Functional Safety, mmWave, Silicon photonics, HSIO, HBM/HPI, system-level test, and others.
Tessolve also offers end-to-end product design services in the embedded domain from concept to manufacturing under an ODM model with application expertise in Avionics, Automotive, Industrial and Medical segments. Visit www.tessolve.com for more information.
