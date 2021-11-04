UMC Reports Sales for October 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2021.
Revenues for October 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
October
|
19,158,585
|
15,282,825
|
+3,875,760
|
+25.36%
|
Jan.-Oct.
|
173,070,015
|
146,807,386
|
+26,262,629
|
+17.89%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
