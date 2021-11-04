UMC Reports Sales for October 2021

Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2021 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2021.

Revenues for October 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) October 19,158,585 15,282,825 +3,875,760 +25.36% Jan.-Oct. 173,070,015 146,807,386 +26,262,629 +17.89%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





