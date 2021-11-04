Blue Cheetah Bunch-of-Wires (BoW) Chiplet Interface Solution Targets Rapid Flexibility, Scalability, and Low Overhead

By leveraging proprietary generator technology, Blue Cheetah quickly enables customers with BoW PHY solutions with best-in-class power, performance, and area.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., November 4, 2021 – Blue Cheetah, a leading provider of parallel chiplet interface solutions, announced the development of the BlueLynxTM Generator. BlueLynxTM produces a wide range of tapeout-ready, BoW PHY parallel interface configurations, thereby allowing customers to tradeoff package, performance, process, and complexity while maintaining the same standard. The BoW Specification is publicly available through the ODSA OCP website (link: https://opencomputeproject.github.io/ODSA-BoW/bowspecification.html).

With BlueLynxTM, Blue Cheetah delivers industry-standard integration collateral tailored to customers’ unique parallel interface needs. “The BlueLynxTM Generator is Blue Cheetah’s contribution to power the chiplet revolution and provide quick, robust, and trusted solutions to our partners and customers. We have studied the market and listened to our valued customers to help focus in on their key needs and interface configurations. When you combine that with the fantastic technical abilities of our architects and engineering team, the results are not only state-of-the-art but very timely in shaping the chiplet ecosystem,” said Krishna Settaluri, Blue Cheetah’s President.





BlueLynxTM supports a wide assortment of parallel interface configurations ranging from data rate and standard to packaging solution / bump pitch and PHY orientations. The resulting BoW PHYs support 2 – 16 Gb/s/wire with 2ns latency with best-in-class energy efficiency, at up to 25mm reach channel lengths. Organizations requesting more information can email info@bcanalog.com.





About Blue Cheetah

Blue Cheetah, headquartered in San Francisco, is powering the chiplet revolution with generator-enabled interface solutions. Based on a decade of technical research, generators enable high configurability, faster time-to-market, and reduced risk all while targeting state-of-the-art PPA. Blue Cheetah has a successful silicon track record, with multiple interface successes on a variety of technology nodes. For more information, visit www.bluecheetah.com.





