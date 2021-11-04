Samsung and Alphawave IP Announce Acceleration of Deep Partnership with Flagship Global Hyperscaler Design Win at 4nm
LONDON, United Kingdom, SEOUL, South Korea, and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2021 – Alphawave IP, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, and Samsung are pleased to announce they have secured a strategic design win with a flagship global hyperscaler for a leading-edge datacentre system-on-chip (SoC). This represents one of the first global hyperscaler design wins in Samsung’s 4nm technology, and highlights Alphawave’s continued leadership of its connectivity technology. The design win leverages Alphawave’s most advanced silicon IP technologies at 4nm that delivers 100Gbps Ethernet connectivity.
Jongshin Shin, VP of Foundry IP development at Samsung Electronics, stated “Alphawave is a key partner for Samsung Foundry in so many ways across our businesses, and we have been pleased to work with them as they are the established industry leaders in connectivity for 7nm, 5nm 4nm and beyond. This design win with a strategic global hyperscaler will be the first of many that leverage the Samsung platform in 2021 and beyond.”
Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave stated: “We announced at our half-year report that we had completed the world’s first 4nm connectivity solutions with Samsung Foundry. It is a proud accomplishment for us to have been able to work with them to secure a design win just a few weeks later. This demonstrates our accelerating competitive advantage in the marketplace, as well as our continued deep and broad collaboration with Samsung.”
The design win represents an important milestone for both Samsung and Alphawave. It is one of the first hyperscaler design wins globally beyond 5nm. In addition, it demonstrates that global hyperscalers and semiconductor companies alike can leverage the Samsung platform and industry-leading providers such as Alphawave to build the most complex SoCs in the world.
About Alphawave IP
Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com
