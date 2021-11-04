Codasip Expands Ecosystem with XtremeEDA

Design Partner Supports Full Codasip Portfolio

Munich Germany, 4 November 2021 – Codasip, the leading supplier of customizable RISC-V processor IP, today announced that it has signed XtremeEDA - a Design and Functional Verification services to the ASIC, SoC, and FPGA hardware industry - as a Codasip Certified Design Services Company. This means it will enlarge the experienced engineering resources available to support Codasip customers with their custom RISC-V processor designs.

The dedicated Codasip team at XtremeEDA is trained in Codasip’s Studio processor design tools and CodAL. As a Codasip Certified Design Services Company, XtremeEDA works closely with Codasip and has advanced training and access to all Codasip tools and cores.

XtremeEDA was founded 20 years ago and has a long history in processors and a broad range of customer applications including: wireless, networking, telecoms, avionics, consumer electronics, mil-aero and defense. The company has teams in Canada and the US.

“Having worked with XtremeEDA for many years I have been extremely impressed by the team’s technical competence and strong focus on customer service,” said Dr Ron Black, Executive Chairman, Codasip. “At Codasip, we see a rapidly growing importance of product differentiation in an increasingly competitive global marketplace: that means putting differentiation at the core. In signing up XtremeEDA, we were confident that our customers would be supported by the best engineers to derive maximum benefits from Codasip’s custom processor development platform.”

Dr Claude Cloutier, Chairman, CEO and President of XtremeEDA, commented, “Companies across the globe of all shapes and sizes are looking at jumping on the opportunities presented by the RISC-V open architecture.” Cloutier continued, “Codasip presents a strong offering to customize processors for RISC-V applications across the board. As a founding member of RISC-V with a long history of custom processor experience, we are proud to have been signed as a partner in supporting Codasip’s customer requirements.”

About Codasip

Codasip delivers leading-edge RISC-V processor IP and high-level processor design tools, providing IC designers with all the advantages of the RISC-V open ISA, along with the unique ability to customize the processor IP. As a founding member of RISC-V International and a long-term supplier of LLVM and GNU-based processor solutions, Codasip is committed to open standards for embedded and application processors. Formed in 2014 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Codasip currently has R&D centers in Europe and sales representatives worldwide. For more information about our products and services, visit www.codasip.com. For more information about RISC-V, visit www.riscv.org.

About XtremeEDA

Founded in 2002, XtremeEDA is a leading provider of professional design and functional verification services solutions. Along with its RISC-V partner Codasip, it offers a robust portfolio of services and educational resources, and a single source solution for architectural modeling, intellectual property integration, and verification of highly complex ASIC, SoC, and FPGA chips. The company has a strong track record of working with both tool providers and developers to define best-in-class design methodologies and reuse practices that provide the competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving electronics market. The company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with a US-based subsidiary, XtremeEDA USA, based in Austin, TX. For further information, visit www.xtreme-eda.com





