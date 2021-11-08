IAR Systems enables early technology adoption of the AI-capable Arm Cortex-M55 core

Support for the latest Arm Cortex-M55 processor in IAR Embedded Workbench provides strong tools support for the new family and ensures future innovation in embedded applications

Uppsala, Sweden—November 5, 2021—IAR Systems®, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, announced that the latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm® adds support for the Arm Cortex®-M55 processor. In addition, version 9.20 of the toolchain includes support for latest microcontroller (MCU) devices from several semiconductor vendors.

The Arm Cortex-M55 processor from Arm is an AI-capable Cortex-M processor and the first to feature Arm Helium technology, M-Profile Vector Extension (MVE). It brings energy-efficient digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to the Cortex-M family. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is the toolchain of choice for many companies building applications based on Arm Cortex-M cores. The toolchain delivers powerful optimization capabilities to assist developers in getting the most out of the performance of the MCU and yet stay as energy efficient as possible. To ensure code quality, code analysis tools are completely integrated with IAR Embedded Workbench as always.

”The support for Cortex-M55 in our leading Arm tools will help early development based on this core in the ecosystem,” said Anders Lundgren, Product Manager, IAR Systems. “By continuously adding early MCU core support, we also show our long-lasting commitment to our customers in bringing tools that are ready for whatever future applications they might develop.”

For more information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, go to www.iar.com/ewarm.

In addition, the latest IAR Build Tools for Arm provides support for Linux and Windows installations, which enables implementation in cross platform-based frameworks and large-scale deployments of critical software building and testing. More information about IAR Systems’ complete offering for Arm is available at www.iar.com/arm.

About IAR Systems

IAR Systems provides world-leading software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems’ solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com.





